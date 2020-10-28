Infinix Brings the Best Phone Under 40K – The Infinix Zero 8!





Are you on the lookout for a new mobile phone? With lots of brands around, it is often hard to scale down your options down. Brands do try to create differentiation; however, it is often not clearly identifiable given the cluttered nature of the market. What specifications should you look at? How much should you be willing to pay up for a particular type of phone? Which brand offers durability?

Well, to make things a little easier for you all, we have done extensive research. If you are looking for a top-quality phone at a reasonable rate, the Infinix Zero 8 might be the one within an attractive price range.

Why you ask, well, in this price range, it offers the highest value in exchange for your hard-earned money. For starters, how a phone looks matters. With three shades of diamond color (Silver Diamond, Black Diamond, Green Diamond), the buyer has quite a choice. The display size is 6.85 inches, which is bigger than a lot of phones going around. The memory size is 128 GB with a dedicated slot for a SD card. With the Zero 8 you get a 64 MP Quad Camera and 48 MP back camera. Other cool features include autofocus, digital zoom, exposure compensation, face detection, geo-tagging HDR, ISO setting, and much more. Last but not the least, the RAM is 8 GB. These are some basic features that impact the performance of all phones. One shouldn’t really buy a phone w/o getting a clear picture of these.

If you compare Zero 8 to some other phones available in the market – you can see why it appears as a clear winner. Starting with the OPPO Reno 4, we need to keep in mind that it is being sold for 60,000 – which is a lot more that what the Zero 8 is being sold for. The RAM for both phones 8 GB. The Reno 4 has a 48 MP triple Camera and a 32 MP front camera, a very visible downgrade from the cameras of Zero 8. With a battery of 4000mAh Reno 4 is far behind from Infinix Zero 8’s 4500 mAh battery. Now, why would one want to spend that extra 20k for?