Find items with Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, Galaxy SmartTag+ Trackers Launched in Samsung Event

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag has debuted at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 virtual event alongside the anticipated Galaxy S21 smartphone series and the Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds. The Bluetooth tracker is designed to help you find things, such as keys, wallets, or even your pets, that are easy to lose. To use the Galaxy Smart-Tag to locate things that are not in the reach, you can also access Samsung’s SmartThings Find service.

Also Check: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Launched with Brightest and Smartest Display

SmartTag specifications

The Bluetooth Low Energy v5.0 (BLE) technology is a base for the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag which helps you to find items within 120 meters. A built-in speaker creates a sound by pressing the button on your phone to quickly detect a tagged object in your home or workplace. However, you can use the Galaxy Smart-Tag to go beyond tracking missing objects and even find your pet using the Galaxy Find Network through the SmartThings Find service.

Samsung also has a Galaxy Smart-Tag button which enables you to access connected with the SmartThings app from the Internet of Things devices (IoT). That ensures that via the Galaxy Smart-Tag you can turn on a connected light — without moving your phone or other switches.

Show Some Love! <3



The Galaxy SmartTag has to be paired with your smartphone much like every other Bluetooth device. The SmartThings application is used for pairing. But you can also emphasize that the tracker is currently only designed for Samsung Galaxy devices and is compatible with Android 8.0 Oreo or later Galaxy devices with a minimum of 2GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Smart-Tag includes a CR2032 battery that is replaceable and is claimed to last for months. The device measures 39.11×39.11×9.9mm in size and weighs 50.80 grams.

SmartTag+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ is available with Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology to accurately track missing objects in their place, as opposed to the standard Galaxy Smart-Tag. This brings spatial accuracy and instructions. Samsung will also launch the Galaxy SmartTag+’s augmented reality (AR) capability to find and guide the objects on screen. Detailed Galaxy SmartTag+ specifications have not yet been reported.

Price

Samsung’s price is $29.99 for Galaxy Smart-Tag. You will also get it in sets of two $49.99 devices and four-pack devices for $84.99. The Galaxy SmartTag can now be ordered in several markets, including the United Kingdom and the United States. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ will be available later this year at $39.99 for a single unit or $64.99 for a two-unit pack.

Also Read: Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds Pro