Smartphones and applications have changed our lives to a great extent and have brought ease for us in our day to day life. Developers are developing different types of apps in order to facilitate us. Now, we can get, what we want, at our doorstep. When it comes to food delivery apps, they really have brought ease for those who are too lazy to go out but want to try the food of different restaurants. In Pakistan, there are three food delivery apps- Food Panda, Eat Mubarak and Cheetay- that are so popular among the people and have provided a lot of options for foodies.

Food Panda | Eat Mubarak | Cheetay: Which One is Your Pal?

The interfaces of all these food delivery apps are simple and user-friendly. They are providing you the list of recommendations. You can select your item by simply taping on it and it will be added to your cart. These apps allow you the live tracking of the order except Food Panda.

Food Panda:

In Food Panda app, you can see the list of recommendations on the main screen arranged in a simplistic manner. On every page, the search bar constantly appears. When it comes to delivery time, I would say that Food Panda is winner. It never gets late. You can enjoy daily exclusive deals available on the Food Panda app that it offers in collaboration with various eateries.

Eat Mubarak:

You can see a separate page for each restaurant on Eat Mubarak app. The app also displays the reviews and menu. The delivery time of Eat Mubarak is average. Sometimes it facilitates you with quick delivery, sometimes you have to wait more than the estimated time. There are several promo codes for discounts.

Cheetay:

Just like the other two, you can find a list of recommendations with delivery distance, and deals. Personally, I am not so satisfied with the delivery time of cheetay as it usually takes a lot of time to deliver the food. Well, one good thing about the Cheetay is that there is a permanent category of special offers.

I shared my experience with you via this post. Now, its your turn. Share your experience with me in the comment section and let me know which one is your favorite?

