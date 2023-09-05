Some previous reports have revealed that a Chinese developer had successfully installed Huawei’s open-source HarmonyOS operating system onto a PC platform. This HarmonyOS 3.2 Beta 3 version was tested on the HP notebook, which responded accurately to all the mouse inputs. Now according to some recent reports, a former Huawei executive claimed that HarmonyOS is coming to PC next year.

Former Huawei Executive Confirms HarmonyOS Arrival on PC Next Year

Wang Chenglu (CEO of Shenzhen Kaihong Digital Industry Development) has hinted at the possibility of an official HarmonyOS release for PCs next year. Wang Chenglu became a part of Huawei back in 1998 and held the position of President in the Consumer BG Software Department.

Now, he confirmed the company will be introducing HarmonyOS to PCs through a reply on a Weibo post. A fellow user posted a question on Weibo, “Will there be a HarmonyOS PC next year”? Wang Chenglu replied with a simple “Yes”. However, it still needs to be confirmed exactly when this OS will be launched next year.

Recent rumours suggest that Microsoft might be getting ready to launch a new operating system called Windows 12. If Huawei does launch HarmonyOS, we can compare both of the software. As we mentioned above, the HarmonyOS on an HP notebook performed smoothly. The developer also adapted the drivers for the USB, network port, SATA port, PCIe, and other hardware of the HP notebook.

On the other hand, Huawei is preparing to launch its latest iteration, HarmonyOS 4.0, in August. This new software will bring major design changes and new features. So get ready to check out the latest version of HarmonyOS this month.

