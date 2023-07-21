Over the last few years, Huawei has had a tough time in the tech world. The company was aiming to be the top global smartphone brand and was leading the industry with its new models. However, a U.S. ban has left them struggling. But the best part is that Huawei isn’t giving up. The company is now planning to launch the Mate 60 series. According to the latest leaks, the Huawei Mate 60 series will have a dynamic island just like iPhone 14 Pro. Moreover, it will also have a new processor. Let’s dig into more details.

The Huawei Mate 60 series is already a topic of curiosity, with its release date, features, and price. According to the latest leaks, the Mate 60 series will feature the “Dynamic Island” design, which is similar to the front-facing camera module “Dynamic Island” on the iPhone 14 series.

Huawei Mate 60 Series to Have A Dynamic Island

Some iPhone lovers may criticize Huawei for this design language. However, the company actually used a similar design on the Honor V20 back in 2018. Moreover, many companies have also used this pill-shaped front camera housing since then. So basically it is Huawei who has used this design earlier and Apple just copied it.

Check also: Huawei Holds Trademark For “Vision Pro” Name in China, Apple Have to Change it

Anyhow, Huawei and Apple’s designs are similar in terms of their overall aesthetic, but they differ in terms of their interactivity. In the past, many phones have featured pill-shaped front camera housings. But none of them have used this space as effectively as the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Huawei is taking Honor’s technology and adding new features that are similar to Apple’s.

Additionally, the Huawei Mate 60 series will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. However, recent reports suggest that at least one model will be powered by Huawei’s self-developed chip. This is likely due to the ongoing US ban against Huawei, which has made it difficult for Huawei to obtain the necessary licenses to use Qualcomm chips.

Huawei itself has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will hopefully get more information about it in the near future. So stay tuned.

See Also: Embrace the Future: Huawei’s Resurgence with 5G Phones Post US Ban