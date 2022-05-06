Fortnite is back on iOS, thanks to Xbox cloud gaming

The crisis between Epic Games and Apple that led a major court lawsuit saw what many assumed was the death of Fortnite in the iOS ecosystem. Now, in a roundabout way, the pop culture-filled battle Royale comes to Apple products, since Xbox is making it available for free as part of its Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

To stream Fortnite, you’ll need a Microsoft account and a web computer, iOS, or Android device. It does not require an Xbox Game Pass subscription as of today. Simply go to xbox.com/play on iOS, and you’ll be prompted to bookmark Cloud Gaming to your home screen. Then you’re all set.

Initially, the cloud software was only available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a limited number of games. Fortnite’s reintroduction to Apple gadgets is the first time the cloud service has been given free to everyone, regardless of whether or not they have a Game Pass membership.

“Everyone, historic news!” Sweeney penned it. “Fortnite is now accessible to play FOR FREE on the iPhone, iPad, and Android web browsers via Xbox Cloud gaming. There’s no need for a subscription, and there’s no 30-percentage-point- “”Le impôt.”

One of the main objections to Apple’s control over iOS software distribution was the “30 percent Apple Tax,” which caused Epic to openly flout Apple’s restrictions and later sue the business.

This Xbox-Epic collaboration is significant in part because Epic stated during one of the depositions in the Apple case that it would not introduce Fortnite to Xbox’s streaming service because it would compete. It’s amazing how things can change.