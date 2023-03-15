Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2 Kicks Off With Neon Lights Blazing
The good piece of news for game lovers is that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has finally kicked off with neon lights blazing. The point notable here is that the Mega season is full-on cyberpunk with a new blue biome having a Japanese-inspired set of locations, a central city with Sonic-like rails to ride, and a handful of new weapons.
Here’s a Guide to all Major Changes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
The Mega season of Fortnite has replaced the complete southeast corner of the map with a new bluish biome. If you want to do some action then the mega City with its skyscrapers, neon lights, and gliding rails seems to be at its center. You can easily attack enemies while riding the rails that wind around the sky in the huge city in order to keep an eye out for the competition on the ground.
A few new areas in the game include:
- Steamy Springs
- Kenjutsu Crossing
- Knotty Nets
In addition to that, there are many new landmark locations in the new biome as well.
New Fortnite chapter 4 season 2 Weapons
In order to pick up the new kinetic blade katana, your best bet is to head to the temple at Kenjutsu. Moreover, there are also kinetic blade spawns in the Bamboo Circle, Sakura Circle, Cedar Circle, and Sandy Circle at the four corners of the biome.
|
The point worth mentioning here is that the Slurp Juice has gained a really big buff this season. It helps to now restore health and shield simultaneously at a much faster rate. It can be found locked away in vaults, rifted-in points of interest, and combat caches as well.
Fortnite chapter 4 season 2 New vehicles
- Rogue Bike
- Nitro Drifter
- Vaulted: the dirt bike
If you want to experience the new rides in the Mega season, hop on Drift Ridge. It is actually a curvy rally racing track on the north end of the new blue biome. You can ride on Rogue Bike or Nitro Drifter.
