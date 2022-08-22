Fortnite X Destiny 2 Confirmed: Here Is What You Need To know

There is good news for gamers who are big fans of Fortnite or destiny 2. Fortnite and Destiny 2 collaboration is undoubtedly on the way. We all know that Fortnite is quite notorious for its bombastic collaborations with other franchises. According to recent reports, it seems to have yet another high-profile crossover event. The interesting piece of information is that the current Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z event hasn’t even ended yet and the Epic Games has disclosed another collaboration.

Fortnite & Destiny 2 Collaboration Announced

These kinds of collaborations usually contain cosmetic items, in-game weapons, and new areas of interest on the map. Epic Games crossed over with franchises such as Star Wars, Naruto, and Halo. It seemed that now they are going to slow down, however, it is not the case. Recently, a tweet from Shiina, a verified account that is an official partner of Epic Games, announced that Destiny 2 and Fortnite will be crossing over. Let’s have a look at the tweet:

We had still a little bit of information regarding the upcoming event of Epic Games. However, it is quite sure that players will be getting some skins heavily inspired by Destiny 2. We all know that Destiny is a sci-fi shooter, so, it will not be far-fetched to see some of the iconic weapons from the game making their way into Fortnite. It is expected that the class abilities or legendary weapons such as Cayde’s Revolver could make their way to the Famous Epic game. In addition to all this, Fortnite may also implement AI enemies just as they did for their Star Wars collaboration as well. The details regarding this collaboration are still slim. However, we are quite sure that Fortnite’s newest crossover event with Destiny 2 will be full of potential. Let’s wait and watch what comes next. Till then, stay tuned! Also Read: ‘Fortnite’ And ‘Destiny 2’ May Cross Over Soon (phoneworld.com.pk)