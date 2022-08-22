Fortnite X Destiny 2 Confirmed: Here Is What You Need To know
There is good news for gamers who are big fans of Fortnite or destiny 2. Fortnite and Destiny 2 collaboration is undoubtedly on the way. We all know that Fortnite is quite notorious for its bombastic collaborations with other franchises. According to recent reports, it seems to have yet another high-profile crossover event. The interesting piece of information is that the current Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z event hasn’t even ended yet and the Epic Games has disclosed another collaboration.
Fortnite & Destiny 2 Collaboration Announced
These kinds of collaborations usually contain cosmetic items, in-game weapons, and new areas of interest on the map. Epic Games crossed over with franchises such as Star Wars, Naruto, and Halo. It seemed that now they are going to slow down, however, it is not the case. Recently, a tweet from Shiina, a verified account that is an official partner of Epic Games, announced that Destiny 2 and Fortnite will be crossing over. Let’s have a look at the tweet: