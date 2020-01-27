Free IT Trainings and Certifications for Unemployed Youth of Pakistan – PSEB

The universities in Pakistan have graduated great number of youth, however, couldn’t produce as many jobs. This situation gave rise to freelancing in Pakistan, and many people have opted this field as a full-time career. However, there is still a large number of people who are not aware of this field and the earning associated with it. The government of Pakistan taking this initiative in their own hands have introduced IT programs and Certifications for Unemployed Youth of Pakistan.

Free IT Trainings and Certifications for Unemployed Youth of Pakistan

This 100% free program can be availed by anyone, all that is needed is an application process before the 18th February 2020. This 100 percent subsidy for IT Graduates and unemployed IT youth on advance IT training and certifications is an offer by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom.

Objective:

The basic objective of this training program is to provide advanced IT training to IT graduates and unemployed IT Youth. The skills offered under this program are highly employable in local and international IT industry. This program will also help the government to get skilled IT Professionals under their umbrella, which will, in turn, return the excellent image of Pakistan.

These skills will also open new doors of opportunities for youth who are planning to invest their knowledge in entrepreneurship.

Offered Courses:

Here is the list of the courses provided by PSEB under this program:

Big Data

Scrum

Software Quality Assurance

Mean/Full-stack development

Python

Cyber Security

Cisco Certified Network Associate

Oracle

E-commerce

Digital Marketing

BlockChain

How to apply?

To apply for free IT trainings and Certifications by PSE, follow these steps:

Visit http://pseb.org.pk/certification/

Enter username/email and password

If you are new applicant, click on “Register as New.”

Enter all your credentials and proceed to the next step

Enter the PIN as a part of authentication process

You are done!

Now login again and you will be directed to this page

Choose your relevant field and apply online.

Training Locations:

Currently, this training will be held in the big cities of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta and Karachi.

Last Date of Application:

People who want to apply for this program should submit their application prior 18th February 2020.

Terms and Conditions:

Competitive Academic Qualification

Pakistani national and valid CNIC

Relevancy of the selected training with candidate’s qualification and FYP.

Willing to cover his/her boarding and lodging

These training/ certifications are 100% free.

The maximum age for the applicant is 28

Pre-selection test will be conducted at given training locations

