Galaxy A52 unveils to offer futuristic photography experience

Samsung is all set to unleash the Galaxy A52 today at its Galaxy unpacked event. The Galaxy A50 was one of the most popular Galaxy A-series devices when it was launched in 2019. Now, Samsung is set to unveil its flagship Galaxy A52, which is expected to continue the performance of its predecessors.

The new galaxy like its predecessor, will be available in two varieties. One will have 5G connectivity, while the other will only support LTE.

Experience futuristic photography experience

A strong Quad-camera sensor with a 64MP shooter is included in the A52 smartphone. This is a significant improvement from its ancestor, which had a 48MP camera. In addition to the main sensor, a macro snapper, ultrawide, and depth sensors will be used in the new handset,

There are also two 5MP modules for macro photography and depth data, as well as a 12MP ultrawide module with a 123-degree field of view and 1.12 m pixel resolution.

The rest of the other specifications will be revealed in today’s launch event, but a tipster says the handset will come in Awesome black, Awesome white, Awesome blue, and orange colors.

Price of Galaxy A52

Here’s a good news for photography lovers to capture the real fun moments in a budget. The all new galaxy A52 is set to be priced at PKR 57,999.