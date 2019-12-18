We are getting more and more information about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 10 Lite. We have considered the Galaxy Note 10 Plus as the best smartphone of 2019. Now a comparatively low-priced model (not low for all) is also coming. There has been many rumoured circulated online giving us an idea about the phone. Now Galaxy Note10 Lite Renders Reveal a Flat Display.

Galaxy Note10 Lite Renders Reveal These Key Specs

After the Galaxy Note 5, it will be the phone to come with a flat panel display. This may be due to the lower price of the phone. Moreover, there will be a punch-hole selfie camera at the centre of the top of the phone. This feature is similar to its siblings.

Also, the Note10 Lite to have all its keys on the right side. So, it means the S Pen slot will be on the left side of the phone. Other specs include Bluetooth 5.1. Moreover, some rumours have revealed that the phone will cost around $700. The phone may also launch by the end of this month, more precisely on December 27.

Samsung’s Note series has always been the true flagship devices all the time. So, a note phone at a lower price will surely make Samsung’s users happier. Let’s see what other features the company bring in this model. To get to know more about this phone stay tuned.