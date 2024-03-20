The Samsung Galaxy Ring is generating significant anticipation as one of the most-awaited wearables currently. Its debut not only signifies Samsung’s venture into a new fitness tracking segment but also sets a milestone that might prompt other major tech companies to explore the Smart Ring market. According to a recent report by a Korean media outlet, the Galaxy Ring may incorporate diet- and wellness-related functionalities. Citing sources familiar with Samsung’s smart ring development, the publication suggests that Samsung intends to integrate the Galaxy Ring with its Samsung Food and Samsung e-Food Center platforms.

Samsung Food represents an AI-driven platform providing personalized food and recipe recommendations, incorporating meal planning intelligence and compatibility with smart home devices. By linking the Galaxy Ring with this service, Samsung purportedly aims to furnish users with tailored diet plans leveraging health data collected by the wearable. For instance, the Galaxy Ring could propose meal suggestions aligned with a user’s calorie intake and Body Mass Index (BMI).

In addition to integrating with Samsung’s smart refrigerators, Samsung Food is said to analyze the ingredients available in a Ring user’s fridge, providing meal recommendations accordingly. Moreover, if any ingredients required for a recipe are absent, users can conveniently order them through the Samsung e-Food Center, a specialized food shopping platform in Korea.

Samsung provides a comparable nutrition tracking feature on certain Galaxy Watches within South Korea. Likely, the food shopping functionality for Galaxy Ring users will also be restricted to South Korea, as Samsung’s e-Food Center is not accessible outside the country. However, the diet recommendation feature may have global launch potential, considering Samsung Food’s availability in 104 countries.