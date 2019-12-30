Galaxy S10 Lite User Manual Confirms Design Leaks

We are getting some renders and news about the Galaxy S10 Lite from quite some time. Samsung is planning to reveal the new Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite. Some reports are claiming that Galaxy S10 Lite is going to reveal at CES 2020 next month. Now, we have got more news about the phone. Galaxy S10 Lite User Manual Confirms Previous Design Leaks.

The user manual consists of the sketches of the Galaxy S10 Lite. The pictures reveal that the phone will have a display with a punch hole in the centre. Also, the phone will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Confirming the previous leaks, the phone will have a rectangular camera design on the left side. The Galaxy S10 Lite will have the power and volume button located on the right side.

As far as its other specs are concerned, the Galaxy S10 Lite will come with the Snapdragon 855 SoC. Moreover, it will have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Also, it will feature Android 10. The phone will sport a 6.7″ FHD+ 20:9 Super AMOLED display. It will come with a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Furthermore, the phone will have a 32MP selfie snapper on the front. On the back, we may get the 48MP main camera with a 12MP ultrawide and 5MP macro modules.