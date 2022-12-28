Advertisement

When Samsung launches the Galaxy S22 series earlier this year, it was hoping that the company would sell 30 million units of the devices. However, it seems like Galaxy S22 sales might not meet Samsung’s expectations. According to Korean sources, Samsung increased its devices’ ASP (Average Sales Price) by just 2%, while Apple saw a rise of 7%.

Galaxy S22 Sales Might not Meet Samsung’s Expectations

The source revealed that Samsung might lose its premium image abroad. Because the best-selling model was the super affordable Galaxy A12. However, foldable sales also came short of expectations in the United States. The decrease is expected to continue throughout the holiday period.

According to research, the Galaxy S22 will not be able to reach the goal of 30 million sales before the arrival of Galaxy S23 devices. Even with rising sales of the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold devices. The users are not taking interest in the classic flagship which is hurting Samsung’s overall results.

The source also revealed that revenue fell 4% and smartphone sales share decreased slightly – just 0.2%.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is also taking a major hit on the international scene. Moreover, the new foldable lags behind its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip3. Also, the supply share did not exceed 10% in Canada, the United States, and Asian neighbours Japan and China.

