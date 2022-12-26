Advertisement

Earlier, Qualcomm announced that its Snapdragon chips would be used in more Galaxy devices starting in 2023. After this statement, many reports started circulating on the internet that the Exynos 2300 is dead. Also, Samsung will exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the Galaxy S23 series. However, a new report claims that Samsung may use Exynos 2300 in some of its devices next year.

Samsung may Use Exynos 2300 in Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy Tab S8 FE

According to tipster @RGcloudS, the 4nm Exynos 2300 chipset exists, and it will power the Galaxy S22 FE and the Galaxy Tab S8 FE. The company will unveil both devices during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023. Some previous reports have also revealed that the Galaxy S22 FE reportedly replaces the Galaxy A74.

Anyhow, the upcoming Galaxy S22 FE will feature a 108MP ISOCELL HM6 camera. Moreover, it will cost similar to the Galaxy A73 5G. This is a considerable upgrade compared to the Galaxy S21 FE’s 12MP primary camera sensor. Hopefully, the device features a dedicated telephoto camera as well.

Another rumour from another tipster @OreXda revealed that the Galaxy S22 FE is coming soon. The rumour goes on to claim that the Galaxy Buds 2 Live wireless earbuds will also launch soon. However, some reports also claim that the company will not launch the Galaxy S23 FE.

If these rumours are true, Samsung will replace Galaxy A7x devices with Galaxy S FE phones. It will also use Exynos chips in the foreseeable future despite Samsung MX making its own chip division. It is worth mentioning here that the company has not revealed any information regarding this yet. Anyways, we will definitely get more information about it in the coming days. So stay tuned.

