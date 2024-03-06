Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 Real Life Images Revealed

Real-life images of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, reportedly named “Tab S6 Lite 2024,” have recently surfaced, giving us a sneak peek at the device set to be reintroduced in 2024 with some minor upgrades. The tablet, originally launched in 2020, seems to have a design that remains largely unchanged, as indicated by a hands-on image showing a Swiss SGS certification.

The upcoming Tab S6 Lite, identified by model numbers SM-P620 and SM-P625 for the cellular version, maintains the same dimensions as its predecessor, measuring 244.5 x 154.3 x 7mm. The tablet is likely to retain its predecessor’s 10.4-inch 1200 x 2000 resolution 60 Hz TFT display.

One significant change is that the upcoming Tab S6 Lite will come with an upgraded chipset. It will come with an Exynos 1280 instead of a Snapdragon 732G. Moreover, it will come with 4GB of RAM across all variants. The tablet will also feature a 6840 mAh battery with 15W charging support (marketed as 7000 mAh).

Despite these modest hardware improvements, the key highlight of the upcoming Tab S6 Lite lies in its upgraded operating system. The tablet will come with Android 14 with One UI 6.1 out of the box, promising a smoother and more refined user experience.

With pricing details now emerging alongside real-life images, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 appears to be just around the corner. Samsung fans can anticipate an affordable yet capable tablet option with updated features and performance enhancements.

