The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been making headlines in recent days, thanks to a leak by the well-known tipster @OreXda on X (previously Twitter). Although Samsung has not officially confirmed any details, the leak has provided some exciting specs about the Galaxy S24 FE.

The leak suggests that the Galaxy S24 FE will be available by the end of this year, though the exact timing is still uncertain. It might debut alongside the new foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in July or follow its predecessor’s timeline with an October release.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Leaked Specs Reveals These Exciting Features

One significant change hinted at in the leak is a potential adjustment in the display size. The Galaxy S24 FE will feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display, slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch screen of the Galaxy S23 FE. This adjustment could cater to users who prefer a more compact phone.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy S24 FE will most likely come with the Exynos 2400 processor. However, there is also speculation about a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, suggesting that the global version might stick with Exynos and exclude the Qualcomm option for specific regions like India, in line with Samsung’s past decisions.

The leaked details also suggest that the phone will offer 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, providing a performance boost compared to its predecessor’s 8GB RAM. Storage options are likely to include 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 variants.

While details regarding the camera specifications, design, and colour options are still unknown, the leak does mention a familiar 4,500mAh battery, similar to the one found in the Galaxy S23 FE.

It’s important to approach this information with caution, as it is based on a leak and has not been officially confirmed by Samsung.

