Samsung Showcases Bendable Phone at MWC

The tech giant Samsung has just showcased a new bendable concept phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC). It is a bendable phone that can be worn on the wrist and has been named the Cling Band. The device is equipped with a flexible OLED screen and it can be used both as a smartphone and a smartwatch.

When the device is bent, it seems like a dome under the bridge. On the rear, it has a heart rate monitor to function as a smartwatch. It is pertinent to mention here that a groove-like structure supports the flexible screen when the device is bent. On the other hand, in candy bar mode, the device looks like any other smartphone, with a thin form factor, a bezel-less screen on the front, and a camera on the backside. At the bottom edge, the device features a USB Type-C port along with a loudspeaker.

Presently, it is just a concept that is meant to showcase the flexibility of OLED screens from Samsung Display. The downside of this concept is that while you’re using the device as a phone, it won’t be able to measure your heart rate or other metrics, so it would only have parts of your health data at all times.

In addition, Samsung Display also demonstrated other concepts, which include small circular screens on top of wireless headphones. The company has already showcased wireless earbud cases with a circular display on top, which shows the charge levels, media that is being played, equalizer, audio modes, and some other information.