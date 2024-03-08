Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Flip 6 to Arrive in these Fascinating Colors

The tech giant Samsung is expected to launch its next-gen flagship foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, in July. A leakster named Ross Young has just released the color scheme of Samsung’s upcoming foldable devices. Ross is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), which is famous for sharing the colors of upcoming Samsung smartphones on X. Till now, he has been providing accurate leaks, which is not surprising as he is an industry insider.

Lately, in a post, Ross revealed that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be available in the following three colors:

Blue

Light pink

Silver

Likewise, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be available in these four colors.

Light blue

Light green

Silver

Yellow

However, the leaker mentions that these colors are based on early insights and the final colors may vary as four months remain until the official launch. Also, there is a possibility of additional Samsung-exclusive colors, while the above-mentioned shades are probably the standard colors.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that the design of the upcoming foldable devices has already been leaked via 3D CAD renders. If we talk about the design, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will arrive with some notable changes, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will more or less remain the same as compared to its predecessor. As per the details, the Fold 6 will arrive with a boxy design, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Z Fold 6 won’t have a built-in S Pen but will be shorter and wider for better aspect ratios for the displays, while the Flip 6 will be thicker, indicating a large battery size.