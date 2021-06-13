We all know that Samsung is planning to debut the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 very soon. Many reports and listings have revealed some key specs of these devices. However now, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 Launch Dates Revealed. Not only this but Samsung will also launch Galaxy 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3, and Watch 4’s Launch Dates Revealed

According to the reports, the company will launch these devices on August 27. Some other reports also claim that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch Active4 before the two smartphones – on August 11. These are the actual launch dates of these devices. Samsung could announce these devices before.

On the other hand, Samsung has not revealed any information regarding this yet. According to the previous reports, Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to pack Gorilla Glass Victus from all sides with a larger outward display and a vertical camera setup. Moreover, the phone will be available in four colours – light violet, simple black, green and beige options.

Furthermore, the main foldable display will come with thinner bezels and the same punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Additionally, it will also come with a 15W adapter in the box just like its predecessor.

There are no words about the upcoming Watch 4 series. We will surely get more information about these devices in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

