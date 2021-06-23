Well, well, well… Hasan Raheem is a viral sensation like no other. His beats have kept us vibing and now another sick beat seems to be doing rounds on social media. However, this time, realme Pakistan is in the mix as Hasan teased a recording of his upcoming song and tagged realme Pakistan’s Instagram handle.

Gen-Z Musical Sensation Hasan Raheem Teases a Musical Treat for realme Fans

Another surprise entry is Romaisa Khan. The TikTok sensation is seen syncing steps with Hasan Raheem – and no wonder they are so catchy. Though, the whole song isn’t out yet, but some of the lyrics link it with Narzo – the gaming series by realme.

Now, realme is known to be a frontrunner with trendy designs and superb value for money in its products – but this is a whole new level of setting new trends. This sure looks like a heavy collaboration of Gen-Z influencers and puts realme on the path of breaking away with fresh ideas in the smartphone industry.

