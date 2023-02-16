Advertisement

Apple’s latest patent is adding to anticipation that the iPhone maker could be on the cusp of launching a foldable iPhone. A patent was awarded to Apple describing the technology that would allow users to touch multiple parts of a device, not just the screen, to carry out functions.

Get Ready for a Foldable iPhone in the near Future

According to the patent, a user could touch the side of a device to control the camera. Apple describes this as a “virtual shutter button.” A user could also slide their finger up and down the side of the device to control the volume.

One of the images included in the patent is a drawing of a foldable phone or tablet that has a wraparound screen.

Apple is yet to introduce a foldable iPhone or any device. On the other hand, there are many competitors in the market that has launched foldable phones including Samsung and Huawei. Foldable smartphones allow the user to bend the device to close it and then open it up to reveal a larger screen.

Some previous rumours have also revealed that Apple will launch a foldable device very soon. Now, the latest patent has also confirmed it.

If Apple is really working on a foldable device, it will still take some time to be available in the market. In my opinion, the foldable phone will launch in 2025. Although Apple has not revealed any details about the device. But we will get more information about it in the coming months.

