Get Ready for Pakistan’s First Virtual Zoo in Islamabad

With each passing day, we are coming closer to technological marvels and one such invention is Pakistan’s first virtual zoo in Federal Capital Islamabad. Named Marghazar Zoo, the virtual reality mixed up with innovative technology will make people feel closer to animals than ever before. This Zoo was closed two years back when the actual animals shifted abroad.

To make Pakistan’s First Virtual Zoo a reality, Amer Ali Ahmed, chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Chairperson Rina Saeed Khan visited the Zoo that was closed for more than two years to establish the virtual zoo at the location.

Throughout the world, a new trait of releasing animals is circulating and people are quite against it now. The same was the case with Islamabad Zoo which was shut down due to the world’s loneliest elephant Kaavan which after much anticipation was transported along with other animals.

After successful launch of guided tours of our Leopard Preserve Zone in MHNP, IWMB now hopes to open up sections of old zoo to public for virtual tours! It’s all about using technology to educate & inspire public! Working on concept with CDA @CDAthecapital @WildlifeBoard pic.twitter.com/kpxjW9HPcL — Rina S Khan Satti (@rinasaeed) March 6, 2022

For the virtual reality zoo, wildlife officials gave multiple suggestions to revive the zoo with orders that are in compliance with a high court order. Keeping in view this, two third of the premises will be used for public entertainment.

Virtual shows will be arranged which will show high-tech movies and documentaries on daily basis, While some parts of the land will be used to keep rescued animals. Apart from this, visual galleries and 3D shows will be arranged to give knowledge to the public about wildlife and the need to preserve their freedom.

The construction of this Zoo will start in almost 1.5 months as an effort to revive Islamabad zoo. It should be mentioned here that before the closure of the Zoo on the court’s order, it was visited by around one million people annually. The zoo was closed when IHC ordered to shift all the animals along with the most lonely elephant.

