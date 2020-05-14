Get Set to Experience Google Maps New Location Sharing Interface

Last month, Google Maps received several updates and now the app, on both Android and iOS devices, is getting a new real-time location sharing interface. It seems that the new location sharing UI was rolled out via a server-side update. The new update is not bringing new features but it is giving complete different look and feel of the location-sharing interface to the app.

Get Set to Experience Google Maps Location Sharing New Interface

The Android Police spotted the development. Google has made visual changes in the new interface to the sharing window and also added the privacy policy section on both Android and iOS versions of Google Maps. The app users are also able to select the duration of location sharing on Google Maps.

According to the Android Police:

“Google Maps has picked up a new location-sharing interface in the last week or so. Precipitated (we think) by an app update, the new interface updates the menu’s Material aesthetic to be a bit more modern, with a snazzy new floating action button and more detailed information at a glance.”

The new interface of the Google maps is accessible by tapping your avatar in the corner of the default view -> Location sharing. In the new interface, the top blue bar is no longer there.