Get Zong 12GB Internet with the Purchase of Samsung Galaxy A31

Zong is bringing an amazing offer for its subscribers. Now, all the Zong subscribers can enjoy an amazing 12GB Internet when they purchase the Samsung Galaxy A31. You can purchase the device at your nearest authorized retailer. ( Source: Zong)

Get Zong 12GB Internet with the Purchase of Samsung Galaxy A31

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE

LAUNCH Announced 2020, March 24 Status Available. Released 2020, April 27

BODY Dimensions 159.3 x 73.1 x 8.6 mm (6.27 x 2.88 x 0.34 in) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 10, One UI 2.0 Chipset Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM eMMC 5.1

MAIN CAMERA Quad 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

5 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video [email protected]

SELFIE CAMERA Single 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Video [email protected]

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio FM radio, RDS, recording USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

BATTERY Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery Charging Fast charging 15W

Recommended Reading: Get Ready For the Launch of Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite in 2021