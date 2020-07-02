Get Zong 12GB Internet with the Purchase of Samsung Galaxy A31

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Jul 2, 2020
Zong is bringing an amazing offer for its subscribers. Now, all the Zong subscribers can enjoy an amazing 12GB Internet when they purchase the Samsung Galaxy A31. You can purchase the device at your nearest authorized retailer. ( Source: Zong)

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
LAUNCHAnnounced2020, March 24
StatusAvailable. Released 2020, April 27
BODYDimensions159.3 x 73.1 x 8.6 mm (6.27 x 2.88 x 0.34 in)
Weight185 g (6.53 oz)
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeSuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 10, One UI 2.0
ChipsetMediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
MEMORYCard slotmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Internal64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
eMMC 5.1
MAIN CAMERAQuad48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR
Video[email protected]
SELFIE CAMERASingle20 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
Video[email protected]
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackYes
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCYes (market/region dependent)
RadioFM radio, RDS, recording
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERYNon-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
ChargingFast charging 15W

Zainab Saeed

