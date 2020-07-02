Get Zong 12GB Internet with the Purchase of Samsung Galaxy A31
Zong is bringing an amazing offer for its subscribers. Now, all the Zong subscribers can enjoy an amazing 12GB Internet when they purchase the Samsung Galaxy A31. You can purchase the device at your nearest authorized retailer. ( Source: Zong)
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2020, March 24
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, April 27
|BODY
|Dimensions
|159.3 x 73.1 x 8.6 mm (6.27 x 2.88 x 0.34 in)
|Weight
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.4 inches, 98.9 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~411 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10, One UI 2.0
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Quad
|48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|[email protected]
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|FM radio, RDS, recording
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast charging 15W
