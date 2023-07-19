Free PTA Mobile Registration for Overseas Pakistanis and Foreigners (Step-by-Step Guide)

Yesterday, the national telecom regulator Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) launched temporary mobile registration system for overseas Pakistanis and foreigners. The new system will allow these individuals to use their mobile phones for 120 days without paying PTA tax. The new system was inaugurated by honorable Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif during a ceremony held at PM house. The mentioned time period will begin from foreign individual’s date of arrival in Pakistan. Now, let’s take a look at how overseas residents & foreigners can register themselves for PTA temporary mobile registration upon their arrival in Pakistan.

How to Register for PTA Temporary Mobile Registration System?

Here is the step by step guide:

First, you will have to visit dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs.

Afterward, you will have to make an account by clicking on sign up option as shown in the given image.

In the next step, you will have to select purpose and then enter user type, as evident in the image.

Now, enter your personal details along with the password and click on submit.

Subsequently, an email or SMS will be sent to you which will be containing the verification link. As you click on the link, your account will be activated.

Visit dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs again and enter your login details. Afterward, as you can see in aforementioned image, a declaration form will appear in which you will have to agree with the Terms & Conditions. Then, click on ‘Temporary Registration for Overseas Pakistanis/Foreign Nationals.

Now, enter your CNIC, Passport number, along with entry date and date of departure. Then enter the number of sims you will be using along with the mobile network operator. Again click on the undertaking and click on submit. Afterward, a six digit OTP will be generated and you will enter it in OTP bar located at the bottom.

Your mobile phone will be registered once your details have been verified.

Points to Remember:

1) The individuals who already have a DRS (device registration system) account will have to login directly and follow the similar steps mentioned above to register their mobile phones for 120 days without paying PTA tax.

2) Once an individual’s mobile phone and SIM is paired with the temporary mobile registration system, then it would automatically work with the system each time they visit Pakistan.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Q. Will the temporary mobile registration system work if you visit Pakistan again?

A: Yes, the temporary mobile phone registration system will work each time you leave the country and visit the country after a period of time.

Q. What will happen after 120 days?

A: If you stay in Pakistan for 120 days, the IMEI number(s) you use with this system will be suspended and you won’t be able to use them on the local network anymore.

Q: Is there a limit on the number of times I can use the temporary mobile registration system?

A: No, there is no limit on the number of times you can use the temporary mobile registration system. You can register your mobile phone each time you visit Pakistan, as long as you comply with the 120-day limit.

Final Words:

We hope that now overseas Pakistani and foreigners will be able to easily register themselves for temporary mobile registration system. Feel free to reach us through comment section if you have any queries regarding the article.

