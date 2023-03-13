Advertisement

After the popularity of Open AI’s digital assistant tool, ChatGPT, many companies started developing their own ChatGPT-like chatbot. General Motors (GM) is also working on ChatGPT-like digital assistant based on the same machine-learning models for cars.

GM to Soon Launch ChatGPT-like Digital Assistant for Cars

GM Vice President Scott Miller also confirmed that “ChatGPT is going to be in everything.”

Among other things, the automaker expects the digital assistant to support drivers in situations where they may have turned to their vehicle’s owner’s manual. For example, the assistant could show you how to replace your car’s tire if it is flat. It could also offer integration and scheduling features with other devices, including garage door openers.

“This shift is not just about one single capability like the evolution of voice commands, but instead means that customers can expect their future vehicles to be far more capable and fresh overall when it comes to emerging technologies,” a GM spokesperson said.

According to the reports, the digital assistant will operate differently from other chatbots like Bing Chat. GM is reportedly planning to add a “car-specific layer” to the large language models that power ChatGPT. The effort is part of a broader collaboration between the automaker and Microsoft. In 2019, both companies have worked together on autonomous vehicles. Microsoft is OpenAI’s sole cloud provider, meaning GM’s in-car assistant will almost certainly run on Azure.

More information is yet to come. We will update you as soon as we will get more details about it.

