Gmail Users Once again became Victim of Massive Outrage

Social media apps are not the safest platforms to be used as they often come across various leaks, data scandals and outrages. Around two days back, social media app including YouTube, Google and Gmail was down throughout the world and in a span of few hours the issue was resolved. However, yesterday once again Gmail became a victim of massive outrage for multiple users.

There was an error within the service and multiple users were a sufferer of it. While users were trying to access their inboxes, they encountered error messages or different unexpected behaviour.

While informing users about the issue, Google wrote in a statement that:

“We expect to resolve the problem affecting a significant subset of users of Gmail at 12/16/20, 5:00 AM. Please note that this time frame is an estimate and may change. The affected users are able to access Gmail but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour.”

Many users also reported that they were not able to access their inboxes and some of the users received a bounceback message while emailing people having Gmail addresses.

Today, after almost 24 hours, Gmail announced that it has fixed the problem and now users can use this emailing services without any hurdle.

“The problem with Gmail has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better. If you are still experiencing an issue, please contact us via the Google Help Center. Affected users received a bounce notification with the error “The email account that you tried to reach does not exist” after sending an email to addresses ending in @gmail.com.”

A website named Downdetector.com that tracks outages recorded that more than 13,000 people witnessed issues with Gmail. Though such platforms are prone to outrages, but Gmail having issues for whole two days reveals that it needs to fix the internal issues so that users won’t have to face such issues in future as well.

