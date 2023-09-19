Good news for tech firm & freelancers as PTA Finally Restores Internet Services in GB

A few days ago, protests broke out in one of the towns of Gilgit Baltistan over sectarian issues. Many sources claimed that demonstrates were shouting anti-state slogans and asking the authorities to open the border. Amidst the protests, the government of Pakistan suspended mobile data services and after a gap of 16 days, they were fully restored across the region. In a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Minis­try of Interior, the Gilgit-Baltistan Home and Prisons department officially announced its decision to restore 4G cellular inte­r­net services in the region.

As per a press release issued by the Gilgit-Baltistan government, the internet and mobile phone services were suspended in the region in order to restore the law and order situation. After the government in GB gave a go-ahead in regard to the security conditions, the national telecom regulator, Pakistan Tele­com­munication Authority (PTA) restored the mobile cellular internet services in the region.

Furthermore, the press release stated that as the law and order situation has improved. Therefore, the GB government has taken steps to immediately rest­ore the internet services in order to end difficulties faced by students, companies, and freelancers who can’t survive without the internet.

Moreover, the GB government has warned that it would take strict legal action against those miscreants who were involved in the propagation of obscene and hateful content on the internet.

The decision to restore internet services comes as a relief for locals, specifically for freelancers and those related to tech-related businesses, which were adversely affected by the suspension of internet services in the region.

