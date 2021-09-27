Google is celebrating its 23rd birthday today. To celebrate its 23 anniversary which falls on September 27, the search engine came up with the marvelous doodle. The cute doodle features a two-tiered cake with a candle wrote 23 on it representing Google 23rd birthday.

Google Celebrates 23rd Birthday through Doodle

Found in 1998, it’s the very first time when a company has celebrated its birth anniversary on the same date. This time it has celebrated it on time to coincide with the announcement of the record number of pages that this search engine was indexing.

Happy 23rd Birthday, @Google! 🎂 Starting as a prototype in the dorm rooms of two computer scientists, Google now answers billions of queries from users worldwide in 150+ languages 💻🌏 Celebrate with a slice of today’s sweet #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/XkkC09Np2a pic.twitter.com/ELsdD8kb2t — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) September 27, 2021

Google started it all as a prototype with just two computer scientists and now Google answers to billion of queries from users throughout the world and can provide answers in 150+ languages. Co-founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Google is one of the most used search engines globally.

The story behind the search engine is quite interesting. In 1996, Sergey Brin, a graduate student at Stanford University, met Larry Page, who was considering Stanford for graduate school at the time, around campus. In just one year, two Google co-founders built a search engine together in their dorm rooms developed their first prototype. This is how Google Inc. was born in 1988.

While revealing this history, Google doodle page said:

“Every day, there are billions of searches on Google in more than 150 languages around the globe, and while much has changed from the early days of Google, from its first server housed in a cabinet built out of toy blocks to its servers now being housed in more than 20 data centers globally, its mission of making the world’s information accessible to everyone remains the same,”

