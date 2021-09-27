According to some latest reports, Google is working to make its browser more secure for online transactions. The upcoming update of Google Chrome will come with a secure payment feature. Chrome 95 is currently under beta testing, which means that its new Payment feature is becoming public very soon. Payments is essentially a new addition to the browser’s API. It will enable all transactions via the browser to be approved by a bank or credit union before going through. To put it very simply, the feature acts as a form of two-factor authentication (2FA) on all transactions made via the Chrome browser.

Google Chrome to Add A Secure Payment Feature to Its Browser

This feature enables consistent, low friction, strong authentication experience using platform authenticators. Strong authentication with the user’s bank is becoming a requirement for online payments in many regions. The proposed feature provides a better user experience and stronger security than existing solutions.

The upcoming update will also include the EyeDropper API. This API provides a browser-supplied eyedropper for the construction of custom colour pickers. Creative applications built for the web could benefit from an ability to sample a colour from pixels on the screen. Many OS applications, PowerPoint, for example, have this ability but are unable to carry it over to their web equivalents.

Moreover, it will also include URLPattern. It is a new web API that provides operating system support for matching URLs given a pattern string. It can be used in JavaScript directly or bypassing patterns to other web platform APIs such as, for example, as a service worker scope. Both web platform features and JavaScript applications often need to match against URLs.

Other additions to the browser via Chrome 95 include tools and assets that developers can use in their work, such as a self.reportError() function. It will allow them to report errors directly to the console. This feature is similar to JavaScript’s uncaught exceptions, and will no doubt prove useful.

No doubt, this is one of the most demanding and necessary features. By enabling this feature, users will be able to do online transactions safely. Chrome 95 is in beta testing. So, the users need to wait a bit to get this feature in their region. Google has not revealed any information regarding the availability of these features. But we are hoping that these will be available by the end of this year.

