Google Details New Dynamic Island Technology For Pixel Smartphones

Google Pixel 8 series is just around the corner and we are getting more details about the upcoming phones. Now, Google has detailed new dynamic island technology that could put the Pixel smartphones one step ahead of iPhones and Samsung Galaxy handsets.

The technology describes a new under-display front-facing camera that would allow the company to eliminate entirely the notch. Apple likes to call it, the “Dynamic Island” from the display. This would result in an uninterrupted full-screen experience for users, making maximum use of the available space.

Under-display cameras already exist in smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold range. However, Google chooses a unique way to maximize camera quality by introducing deliberate light-blocking elements and distortions.

Google’s technique uses two specialized regions of the display that block or distort light in different ways as it passes through the screen. This could be achieved by using a layer of light-blocking material that inserts different shapes or patterns between the display and a pair of camera sensors, one beneath each specialized region. The sensors could also be of different types, for example, one colour sensor and one that captures monochrome.

The output from each sensor is then combined to create a final high-quality image using digital image processing and machine learning. In this way, the negative impact of shooting through a screen is reduced.

Of course, being a mere patent application, there’s no guarantee Google will produce such a camera in the near future. However, if Google’s new technology can deliver high-quality results, then it could easily beat iPhone or Galaxy smartphone.

