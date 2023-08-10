eSignatures are now considered standard practice in businesses that are involved in the storage and administration of documents. Therefore, it shouldn’t be taken as much of a surprise that Google recently announced a public beta of their relatively new eSignature technology that will be available in Google Workspace today. This new functionality will only be accessible for Google Docs and Google Drive, and it will be accessible for individual users as well as multiple group accounts.

The new feature is geared toward independent business owners and small firms as a means to easily collect and record digital signatures right in the document itself. This eliminates the need to physically print, sign, scan, and send a document in order to obtain a signature.

“To help streamline this workflow, we’re natively integrating eSignature in Google Docs, allowing you to request and add signatures to official contracts, directly in Google Docs,” Google mentioned in its blog post.

The feature is not particularly novel. The electronic signature field is a feature that can be incorporated into the document. It is anticipated that additional functionalities will be incorporated in the upcoming year. These may encompass the inclusion of an audit trail report, which would enable the monitoring of signatures within Google Docs documents. Furthermore, enhancements may be made to facilitate the management of multiple signatories and the transmission of documents to individuals external to the Google Workspace ecosystem. Lastly, the prospect of acquiring an electronic signature within a PDF version of the document is also being considered.

Google has announced that it will be introducing a brand new feature to its Workspace platform. What’s even more impressive is that this feature will be made available to individual Workspace users completely free of charge. Users can expect to see this exciting addition within the next 15 days, as the company begins the rollout process. Stay tuned for further updates as this innovative feature becomes accessible to all Workspace users. In a bid to expand its user base, the popular collaboration platform, Workspace, has announced a new feature that allows various group users to participate in its Beta program.

This exciting development enables users to experience the latest updates and improvements before they are officially released. To gain access to the Beta program, interested users are required to have their Workspace admins apply on their behalf. This move aims to enhance user engagement and gather valuable feedback to further enhance the platform’s functionality.

