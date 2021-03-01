Google has finally announced the Generation Scholarship for 2021-2022 in Pakistan. The scholarship is aimed at women who are focusing on computer sciences and engineering-related fields and are looking to further excel in technology.

The selected students of this scholarship will receive $ 1,000 for one complete school year. According to Google, the Generation Google Scholarship will be awarded based on the candidate’s leadership skills and academic performance.

Google Announces the Generation Scholarship for Women in Pakistan

Check Also: What is Pakistan Searching for? Google releases Year in Search 2020 report for marketers

Eligibility Criteria:

Identify as female

Be currently enrolled as a full-time student for the 2021-2022 academic year

Be a 1st year or 2nd-year student in a Bachelors program at an accredited university in Asia Pacific, countries including Pakistan.

Demonstrate a strong academic record

Be studying computer science, or a closely related technical field

Exemplify leadership and demonstrate a passion for improving the representation of underrepresented groups in computer science and technology

Terms and Conditions:

Generation Google Scholarship for women in computer science awards must be spent on tuition, fees, books, supplies and equipment required for the students’ classes at their primary university.

Scholarship recipients must be enrolled as full-time students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Enrollment will be verified after the winners are selected, and all scholarship payments will be made directly to the student to be used towards tuition and education-related expenses.

Google will withhold the award for any scholar who no longer meets the eligibility requirements and revoke the award for any scholar who does not maintain the eligibility requirements.

Selected recipients will receive instructions from Google on how to receive the award.

Failure to complete these steps by the specified deadline will disqualify recipients from receiving the award.

You can get more information by clicking Here