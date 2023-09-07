Google has introduced an original video series called “The Play Report” which will enhance the app discovery on the Play Store. Initially, the company said it will start showing these videos on the Play Store home page to select users in the U.S. Other users will be able to watch these videos on Google Play’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The company didn’t mention this tidbit explicitly. A GIF posted on its blog post suggests these videos are YouTube Shorts. Apart from the video, users will see a handy install icon for the app that’s being talked about in the video.

Google Introduces “The Play Report” to Enhance App Discovery on Play Store

Google said each episode will feature experts, creators and even Google employees highlighting different apps.

Importantly, the Play Store already lets developers link YouTube videos as part of their app’s media assets, which appear on the app’s listing page. It’s not clear if Google will expand the short video support on Play Store to other creators or developers beyond this program. The company also didn’t mention if the company will pick the apps or if the creators will do it.

Google has already benefited a lot from Shorts. In July, during its Q3 2023 earnings call, the company said more than 2 billion logged-in monthly users are watching Shorts. The Play Store is another surface for Google to utilize the short video format to enhance the app discovery.

