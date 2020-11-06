



Google is going to stop the support for the Google Keep Chrome app in February 2021. The app can still be accessed on the Web, as it is being moved to the web. It is part of Google’s long term plan of killing all Chrome apps.

When you open the app on Chrome, you will see a sign informing you that Keep app will be moving from the Chrome app to the browser soon. It is also important to note that the access to Keep on the Chrome OS lock screen will not be available anymore.

Google Keep Chrome App to Shutdown in Feb 2021

According to Google’s support page, offline access to notes will not be available on the computer but still available on Google Keep mobile apps.

The below-given steps are taken from Google support page.

Say Good-Bye to Keep Chrome app

You can install a shortcut that opens Keep on your Chrome browser. Tip: We encourage you to use the web version of Keep at Google Keep. Use keep.google.com You can use Google Keep on the Web. On your computer, go to keep.google.com. Learn more about how to use Google Keep to create, edit, share, and do more with notes. Existing users who have Chrome version 86 or newer will be able to migrate to keep.google.com by following instructions in the Chrome App. The Keep Chrome app on your desktop will be replaced by a shortcut launcher, which will allow you to launch keep.google.com by simply clicking on the icon on your desktop. Create a shortcut to keep.google.com On your Chrome browser, install a shortcut to Google Keep: On your computer, go to go to Google Keep. On the right of the address bar, click Star. In the window that opens, you can: Rename the bookmark. Change the folder location of the bookmark. Click Done.

Google is encouraging users to use the web version of Google Keep instead. Existing users who have Chrome 86 or newer versions of the browser installed can complete the migration process to Google Keep on the browser easily. The Keep Chrome on the desktop will be replaced by a shortcut launcher, which will allow users to launch the Google Keep page by clicking on the icon on the desktop.