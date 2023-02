Advertisement

Keeping in view the success of Microsofts’ ChatGPT, Google has alligned its focus towards the artificial intelligence and has now ambitions for bigger picture. Since company is more titled towards this, it has fallen out of love with its Assistant branded features and is helping users get rid of its Google Assistant Nameplate. Google Assistant on Web was waved goodbye a long time ago but now it seem that Assistant is going to exit from another place that is Google Messages.

Previously, when you used to write a message , you would see an Assistant logo on a few auxiliary services located within the +menu. These services included Weather, Restaurants, and Movies. However, now these icons are gone. Other than this, when we used to type a message, Google Assistant used to give us suggestions on what to respond based on the conversation we were having with the respective person.

Time to Wave GoodBye to Assistant-branded features