Tomorrow is Mother’s Day, and to celebrate this day, Google has brought new features to Assistant. The company revealed Broadcast is expanding to users in a newly created “Google Family Group”, including their smartphones. Moreover, the Family Bell is also getting more languages. Other new features include more stories, games, and some easter eggs.

Google Introduces New Family-oriented Assistant Features

The broadcast will be able to reach you on your Android and iOS devices, not only Google Home devices in separate rooms. One user will be able to say “Hey Google, tell my family how about lunch at noon”, and the family will be able to receive a notification and reply by voice.

On the other hand, the family Bell is similar to setting alarms. While users can set a bell for the kids to tidy up or get back to homework, they are able to do it only in English. However, in the coming week, the feature will be expanded to eight new languages – Dutch, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The new update will also let users play new games, including “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?” There are also new songs for Google to sing, including the handwashing song or the brush your teeth song – simple tunes, helping kids to do basic stuff around the house.

Source: GSMArena