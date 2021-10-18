Google October 19 Event – What to Expect

Every year, Google introduced a Pixel lineup. Now Google is having an event on October 19 to unveil its number of products. The Pixel line will include two models- a regular, more reasonably sized model and a more expensive, plus-sized model. Apart from the smartphones, there will be some other innovative products as well. Let’s have a look at what we could see in the Google October 19 event.

Google October 19 Event – Get Ready for Innovative Products

Tensor Chip:

Google is all ready to bring its custom-developed Tensor chip. It will power the pair of Google phones that will be unveiled. It is also said that this chip will be a rival of Apple A14 Bionic and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipsets.

The Tensor chip is co-developed with Samsung and is said to be based on the unreleased Exynos 9855 – a 5nm chip with the level of performance of the Exynos 2100 inside the Galaxy S21 series. It will run 4 efficient cores at 1.8GHz, 2 cores at 2.25GHz and 2 cores at 2.8GHz.

The tensor will do a few special things on the next-gen Pixels. It allows for Astrophotography, for this you need a stable surface or a tripod. According to Google, it brings an up to 80% improvement in performance. And it features the Titan M2 security chip to protect from attacks.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro:

The main part of the event is the launch of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both phones will have many amazing and astonishing features. The differences between the two will be pretty big spanning display, battery and cameras. The Pixel 6 will have a 6.4-inch 1080x2340px AMOLED of 90Hz refresh rate. While the Pixel 6 Pro will have a more advanced 1440x3120px LTPO AMOLED of variable 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 6 will have a 4,600mAh battery, while the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 5,000mAh one.

If we talk about their cameras, both will share the new 50MP 1/1.3-inch Samsung GN1 sensor. They’ll also likely share the 12MP ultrawide camera. On the other hand, Pixel 6 Pro will have a third camera – a 48MP 4x telephoto.

The main 50MP camera on the new Pixel phones will capture up to 150% more light than the main sensor in the Pixel 5. For reference, the latter is a 1/2.55-inch imager, compared to the 1/1.3-inch one in the Pixel 6 line.

One of the interesting features of the phone is Magic Eraser. The Magic Eraser will remove people and objects from the background of your images, using context filling, like in Photoshop.

Both Pixel 6 phones will charge up to 30W through a USB-C port and wirelessly at up to 21W on the Pixel 6 and 23W on the Pixel 6 Pro. In terms of hardware, the Pixel 6 series will last longer thanks to Gorilla Glass Victus and IP68 water and dust proofing.

Google Pixel Stand:

Another product that we can expect to launch is Google Pixel Stand. The stand is made of 39% recycled materials. It features two Qi charging coils – one for smartphones and another for wearables. The Pixel Stand will provide 21W to a Pixel 6 and 23W to a Pixel 6 Pro, or up to 15W to standard Qi-supported devices. It has a built-in cooling fan.

Google Pixel Fold or Pixel Watch:

Some reports were claiming that Google was most certainly working on a folding phone. So, we can expect a foldable device likely, Pixel Fold, in that event.

There are also some chances of getting a Google Pixel Watch tomorrow. We are not sure about these two products. But finger crossed.