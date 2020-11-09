



Google has opened an advanced and innovative experience store in the country’s metropolitan hub, Lahore, with a grand opening ceremony. The flagship venue is located at Commercial Area DHA Phase 1, Lahore, and is the first experience store of the country’s premium Google products. Google Opens its First Authorized Store in Pakistan.

The inaugural ceremony of the highly developed experience store was celebrated with a lavish ceremony recently. The flagship store is envisioned to boost customers’ buying experience by providing a new and interactive environment.

The Google store zone will have interactive spaces where customers can view and compare Google product features to enhance the market buying experience. There will also be Google official salesperson to answer any product-related questions and take care of after-sales service requests. People can ask their products related queries and can share their suggestions.

Google is currently operating as one of the top high-range brands globally and continues to take steps to enhance user experience with such launches. It will strengthen the economic development of the country and will boost our country’s journey towards digitalization.

This experience store’s launch offers an exceptional experience to our customers. Google products are readily available on the store, and people can get their desired products directly from their flagship store.

Now people will be able to get their hands directly on the latest Google products, and they don’t have to place their orders online.

Thanks to Google Company for considering our country and giving us this great opportunity.

