The Google Pixel 8 series smartphones are coming sometime this year. Google itself has not revealed any information about the phones yet. However, we have already seen plenty of specifications and leaked renders of the devices over the past few months. Now Google Pixel 8 Pro has appeared in hands-on images giving us a more detailed look at the phone.

The Pixel 8 Pro is definitely a Pixel, judging by these images, and definitely of the Pro variety, with its three rear cameras. The design is still the iconic Pixel design with the camera ‘visor’ – or ‘huge camera island going from one side to the other’.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Live Images Give Us the First Real Look of the Phone

This is a prototype, as labelled, and it’s “for test/evaluation only”. The “product revision” field shows “husky”, a codename that is known to belong to the Pixel 8 Pro. This prototype has 12GB of Samsung-made LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS storage made by SK Hynix.

As this is a prototype, the final product may come with some changes. So, don’t take every detail about this device too seriously.

However, the leaked images confirmed that the Pixel 8 Pro’s design will stay close to that of its predecessor. Google will most likely announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in October. So there’s plenty of time left to see them in more exciting leaks from now until then.

The previous leaks have revealed that the circular blob underneath the LED flash array is an infrared thermometer. The Pixel 8 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch 1,344×2,992 120 Hz OLED display. It will have an updated 50 MP main rear camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2 sensor, a 64 MP Sony IMX787 sensor for the ultrawide, and the same 5x optical zoom sensor. It will have an 11 MP selfie snapper just like its predecessor.

