Google to Add Instantly Playable Online Games to YouTube

At the start of this year, Google shut down its online gaming service, Stadia. But it seems like the company isn’t giving up on games just yet. According to the Wall Street Journal, Google is now going to add playable online games to YouTube.

The initiative – which Google is reportedly branding Playables – will enable users to instantly play online games via YouTube’s website. Users can also play games via mobile apps on iOS and Android.

According to the reports, Google is currently testing the project internally. The company has also invited the staff to participate in the process. The report also highlights the one title, Stack Bounce – a casual arcade game challenging players to smash horizontally stacked bricks with a ball. Hopefully, there will be other games as well.

The Playables project is said to be part of YouTube CEO’s Neal Mohan push to find new areas of growth in the wake of declining advertising spending.

Google’s new Playables initiative comes as other video-on-demand companies, including Netflix and Amazon, continue making inroads into the playable gaming sector. The are no words about its official unveil. But we will definitely get this feature very soon.

“Gaming has long been a focus at YouTube,” a Google spokesman told the publication. “We’re always experimenting with new features, but have nothing to announce right now.”

