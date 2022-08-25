Google Play Games for PC is now available to all players in 5 countries

Google Play Games for PC, a program that allows users to play Android games on Windows, is now accessible to all customers in South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, and Australia as an open beta. Earlier this year, the business launched a restricted trial in which interested gamers may check out the platform via a waitlist. They will no longer have to wait for an invitation as a result of the new news.

Google has made the app more accessible by minimizing the PC prerequisites necessary to use the platform, in addition to opening the beta to more players.

The Google Play Games app, according to Google, no longer requires a gaming-class GPU. You only need an integrated GPU (e.g. Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU or comparable). The CPU requirements have also been reduced, with only four physical cores required instead of eight logical cores. Finally, the amount of space required has been cut in half, from 20GB to 10GB of SSD storage.

While Google handles the distribution of Android games on Windows, Amazon has worked with Microsoft to provide Android apps to PC customers. Through the Windows 11 Insider Program, customers in the United States were able to install Android apps from the Amazon App Store. The business expanded the peek to Japan last week.