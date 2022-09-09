Google introduced a number of new features for Android devices. One of the most interesting updates is that Google is upgrading its self-share option that works like rival Apple’s AirDrop. Google’s Nearby Share lets users transfer files across its ecosystem of phones, tablets, and Chromebooks. The wide range of updates includes redesigned widgets to sound alerts, audio descriptions for Google TV, and live-sharing on Google Meet. Google hopes that all these updates will boost productivity, communication, accessibility and entertainment for Android users.

Google Upgrades ‘Nearby Share’ and Brings Some Other Android Updates

The self-sharing feature will roll out in the coming weeks. You can easily share files with yourself. Simply, select from your Android devices that are logged into the same Google account.

Moreover, the Google Drive widget gets a face tune, Here you will get three new home screen buttons so you can quickly access Google Docs, Google Slides, and Google Sheets. The Google Keep widget is now bigger in size and has a larger font for easier note-taking.

Additionally, the company is also adding features to Gboard, the Google Keyboard, that expands the availability of its “Emojify” button. The feature is currently available in the Gboard beta app, but soon users will be able to use emoji suggestions as they type. The user can type a sentence and hit the “Emojify” button to quickly add the emojis they want.

Furthermore, Google has also added new seasonal Emoji Kitchen mashups so users can combine even more emojis. For instance, a pumpkin combined with a coffee cup makes a pumpkin-spiced latte emoji.

Google is also adding a Bitmoji to the watch face. The Bitmoji will change expressions depending on factors like the time of day, the weather, and whether you’re sleeping, running, listening to music, or eating.

Last but not the least, new updates are coming to Google Meet as well. Google Meet is getting Live sharing and multipinning features. You can also now co-watch videos with up to 100 people simultaneously and pin certain people to focus on during a large group call.

