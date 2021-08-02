For the last few years, more people have shifted to social media platforms, making their necessary online presence. But with the increase in online traffic, hacks and malicious activities are also increasing, resulting in two-factor authentication. While most of the online platforms have implemented it, Google also aggressively encouraged the adoption of the 2FA security key method.

Two-factor authentication is a two-step verification process that makes the platform usage and online presence safe. Google’s two-factor authentication not only includes physical security keys but also phone security keys. While the company keeps on making the overall process clean, now Google has turned Chrome for Android into a security key for signing in Google account.

Google Uses Chrome for Android app as 2FA security key method

The overall process is quite easy. After entering username and password, users having 2FA enabled on their Google Account will confirm a log-in attempt. . Upon entering your credentials on a laptop, you will get the usual “Are you trying to sign in?” notification. Users need to tap ” yes” on the “Google Prompt” notification that appears on both Android and iOS.

The most important thing in this all process is “nearby devices”, which totally differentiates it from the old Google prompt notification. The company confirms if it’s you and takes you to the “Connecting to your device” page ensuring a streamlined security key process.

Also Read: Google Chrome will Soon Direct you Away From Insecure Websites