Government’s Funding for Hi-Tech Training Programs Rather than Laptop Schemes: SAPM

While addressing a cheque & certificate-distribution ceremony of the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) at the National University of Technology (NUST), Dar said unlike the former governments; the incumbent government was “making durable investments in the youth instead of spending huge amounts of funds on the laptops.”

He also informed that about 170,000 youth are being provided training in traditional and high-tech sectors under the Hunarmand Pakistan program. In addition to that, Dar also revealed that nearly 37,000 individuals had successfully completed their 6-month courses in traditional and high-tech courses under its first phase, while the next batch of 55,000 young individuals was underway.

Furthermore, the official told that 20,000 students were being trained under an apprenticeship initiative of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) which is another great project of the Kamiyab Jawan Program (KJP).

Moreover, the SAPM noted that there had been a growth in economic activity across the country as nearly 10,000 new businesses had been rolled out under the KJP while also revealing that an amount of Rs 8 billion had been allocated to 10,000 young people under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES).

Check out? SAPM Sania Oversees Mobile wallet Testing in the field to Introduce Cashless Banking