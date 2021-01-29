Govt. Plans to Improve Pakistan’s Agriculture Sector with Drone Technology

On Thursday Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said PM Imran Khan agreed with the first drone authority to propose a plan to improve the local drone manufacturing industry and to upgrade the Agriculture Sector to facilitate the country’s growth and prosperity.

He said that the PTI-led government launched drone technology for research in various industries like logistics, agriculture, and others for important factors in different parts of the world.

Fawad said that drones were originally used mainly for defensive purposes but were now a very valuable surveillance tool for the police and agricultural industries. In addition, drone technology is now being used in agriculture where the sowing of seed and fertilizer was accomplished by using drones. He claimed two companies are now started preparing drones in the country.

He explained, that in the next three years drone technology will be made easy for everyone in the country to use. Pakistan’s Agriculture Sector is gradually being turned into a high-technology industry by digital services and drone technologies. He also clarified that in drones software technology country was independently sufficient, but in hardware technology, we are a little bit far from it where we need to focus more”.

He also declared that the government would soon formulate a strategy to promote commercial 3D printing and to help domestic industries to overcome technical and economic obstacles in order to develop relevantly and supporting technological facilities for world leaders. The Federal Minister also said the government was designed to transform the country into a ‘technological power’ and local fans and other medical equipment had been produced on the basis of under the ‘Made in Pakistan’ vision.

In the current year, he said that Pakistan will also start local production for dialysis and X-ray machines, and the credit goes to the PTI-led government, which is now in a race with India, other developed countries, to manufacture its own goods.

In response to an Electric Vehicles Policy Issue, he added that EV could be a better alternative to fuel-based cars to reduce air pollution and the government has aimed at making Pakistan into a 100 percent electric car country within the next five years.

He further claimed as the government has further removed additional customs duty (ACD) and accounting services and tax on EV imports as governments throughout the world were trying to make this technology affordable through different financial and fiscal incentives including disbursement of direct financial subsidy

Fawad recommended young people use technologies to learn information and life skills to address and lead challenges. He said youth need to know how to work as communities and use digital tools.

