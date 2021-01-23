It seems like the government is quite optimistic in making the country digital by introducing e-systems in the country. Just recently, the Ministry of Science & Technology, Fawad Chaudhry, has revealed that the government will soon finalise the mechanism to implement ‘Electric Vehicle Policy for 4-Wheelers’ in the country. He is hopeful that this step will boost the economy, reduce pollution levels and increase employment opportunities in the transport sector.

Govt will Soon Finalise Mechanism to Implement Electric Vehicle Policy: Fawad Ch

He also revealed that there was a delay in the issuance of an ordinance but hopefully the issue would be addressed soon. Also, the EV policy proposals will be presented to President Arif Alvi soon for final approval.

According to him, after the implementation fo this facility, people will get cheaper transport facilities in the country. He further said,

Show Some Love! <3



“The EV policy will play a pivotal role in bringing a huge change in Pakistan…changing the vehicle regime from combustion to electric will not only benefit the environment but will also bring a downward trend in prices,”

He previously also revealed that the government and the military will collectively build tanks in the country soon. He said.

“As civil-military ties have improved under the PTI regime, the government is looking to manufacture drones with the help of armed forces.”

He also emphasised to make the agriculture department digital. That’s why he encouraged the use of industrial biotechnology and agricultural technology to make the country more progressive.

Check Also: Fawad Ch Considers WhatsApp’s decision to Delay New Terms of Services As a Positive Step