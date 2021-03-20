Grammarly has introduced the tone detection feature for its smartphone application on both Android and iOS. The new feature will detect the tone of the user as well as provide the feedback on how they can improve their message.

The tone detection feature is active in any app that Grammarly supports and facilitates users to check whether their message or email sounds confident, admiring, critical, and formal. However, the feature will get functional after typing at least 150 words.

Grammarly analyses the piece of text by a combination of signals including capitalization, punctuation, and choice of words among others.

Grammarly Introduces Tone Detection Feature

Our tone detector is now available on the Grammarly Keyboard for all messages over 150 characters! 📲 We’re 🤝 confident 🤝 you’ll love it. Try it out today! iOS users: https://t.co/7OB66T7PQU

Android users: https://t.co/hjRJzyx3dx pic.twitter.com/oE4S4AkLb0 — Grammarly (@Grammarly) March 18, 2021

Here is How to use the new feature?

Those users who want to access the tone detection feature on the Grammarly keyboard on iOS and Android, they must have to follow the below steps.

To use the feature, users have to go to their Grammarly keyboard settings. Then users have to click on the Turn on option. After that, users need to type the message which they intended want to send. Then users need to click on the G logo on the keyboard to perform the tone detection.

