Grammarly Introduces Tone Detection Feature

Zainab SaeedLast Updated: Mar 20, 2021
Grammarly Introduces Tone Detection Feature

Grammarly has introduced the tone detection feature for its smartphone application on both Android and iOS. The new feature will detect the tone of the user as well as provide the feedback on how they can improve their message.

The tone detection feature is active in any app that Grammarly supports and facilitates users to check whether their message or email sounds confident, admiring, critical, and formal. However, the feature will get functional after typing at least 150 words.

Grammarly analyses the piece of text by a combination of signals including capitalization, punctuation, and choice of words among others.

Grammarly Introduces Tone Detection Feature

Here is How to use the new feature?

Those users who want to access the tone detection feature on the Grammarly keyboard on iOS and Android, they must have to follow the below steps.

  1. To use the feature, users have to go to their Grammarly keyboard settings.
  2. Then users have to click on the Turn on option.
  3. After that, users need to type the message which they intended want to send.
  4. Then users need to click on the G logo on the keyboard to perform the tone detection.

Recommended Reading: Google is Celebrating Nowruz with Doodle

Zainab SaeedLast Updated: Mar 20, 2021
Photo of Zainab Saeed

Zainab Saeed

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>