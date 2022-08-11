GTA VI – Leaks, Release Date, Storyline, Characters, Maps & More

The grand theft auto commonly known as GTA has always amazed game lovers. The first versions of the game were popular, however, GTA vice city and its successors really revolutionized the RPG gaming genre. Now the gaming enthusiasts are desperately waiting for the GTA VI. So, we are going to shed light on the details of GTA VI, so you can better know what’s in it for you.

Playable characters in GTA VI

As per a report, Rockstar Games is on a mission to improve its reputation. Several former and present Rockstar Games workers have raised the problem of the gender wage disparity among company developers.

There are 16 games in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, including expansion packs. Only two of these games, the first two Grand Theft Auto games, had female playable characters. Men have dominated every previous version of the game. Thankfully, GTA 6 characters will include a female protagonist alongside a closely related male protagonist. The source also entails that this playable female character is Latina.

GTA 6 Storyline:

The two primary protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 6 are meant to be related in some way. The source entails that the plot of this combo is inspired by the early 1900s crime couple, Bonnie and Clyde. A recently deleted Reddit post from 2020 gave additional details regarding the plot. According to the Reddit user, GTA 6 was originally nicknamed “Project Americas” and may have taken place throughout both American continents. As luck would have it, though, this proposal was merely an early concept that developers ultimately abandoned. The protagonists who are tasked with constructing a drug empire, similar to GTA Vice City Stories, could yet make it into the game.

Why is GTA VI being delayed?

Similar to the development of any other AAA video game, GTA 6 is affected by a number of factors that influence its progress and release date. Among these are the COVID-19 epidemic, which halted the entire planet, and the internal problems at Rockstar Games, which caused the firm to reassess its policies and reorganize its staff.

Nonetheless, many gamers feel that Rockstar Games is attempting to capitalize on the success and popularity of GTA 5 before releasing its sequel. Considering the enormous sales of GTA 5, it’s not unexpected that the company is not yet prepared to retire its best product. A decade has passed, which is twice as long as the five-year interval between GTA IV and GTA V. Hopefully, now, we won’t have to wait for another couple of years to enjoy the game.

GTA VI Maps:

As per a source, Grand Theft Auto 6’s plot might span over 500 hours and encompass many locations. Even though there is little evidence to support this claim as there is no official GTA 6 map leak, it will be an effective response to players’ complaints that GTA 5 is too short.

Moreover, if they utilize a chapter-based narrative structure similar to that of Red Dead Redemption 2, we may encounter many different objectives, locales, and individuals as the chapters progress. This is also applicable to the location-based DLCs we will address in the following section. Each new location can introduce additional chapters, objectives, and people to the game.

The GTA 6 Map May Include Vice City Locations

Two full-scale games are set in Los Santos, several are set in Liberty City, and only one is set in Vice City, based on an examination of all the GTA games to date. Given this, it will not be shocking if GTA 6’s plot unfolds in the renowned Vice City. As a rumor states that GTA 6 would be set in Miami and its surrounding areas.

Caribbean Islands

There was a task called “Saint Mark’s Bistro” in GTA San Andreas. It is likely the most unique task in the game, as it requires us to fly to Liberty City in order to murder a character. Aside from this mission, this place was inaccessible in the game. Now, according to a reputable leaker, Matheusvictorbr, Rockstar may attempt to recreate this in GTA 6. He indicated that a non-open-world portion of GTA VI will take place on the Caribbean islands.

In Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar attempted something similar by establishing a parallel location named Garma. Similar to GTA SA, entry to this place was restricted to specified tasks. At this time, it would be premature to speculate as to why this place will not be available in the main game. But we hope it will still be included in GTA 6. Open-world gameplay is enhanced by the addition of more explorable locations, as we have seen in the past.

Three Cancelled Venues

We are already aware that Grand Theft Auto 6 has abandoned its ambition to include “Project Americas” on its map. According to Stephen Totilo, co-author of the Axios Gaming weekly, this abandoned scheme was far more ambitious than it initially appears. According to this source, Grand Theft Auto 6 was meant to have four protagonists in three separate cities.

It would have had a greater number of playable characters and explorable places compared to GTA V. However, Rockstar Games has reduced the number of protagonists from three in the previous game to two.

Which platforms would support GTA 6?

In the last decade, the game industry has undergone radical transformations. Since Rockstar Games is known for being an industry pioneer, we predict GTA VI to be released only on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Therefore, it is reasonable to anticipate that a PS4 version of GTA 6 will not be released.

Moreover, similar to GTA 5, the developers may enhance and port the game to PC players in the future. Unfortunately, this could mean that PC gamers won’t have access to GTA 6 until late 2025 or early 2026. Comparatively, GTA 5 was launched on consoles in 2013 and on PCs in 2015. It is less time than it took for Marvel’s Spider-Man to be released on PC.

Will GTA VI be available for PC?

GTA 6 will likely be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, especially in light of the forthcoming GTA 5 next-gen post for consoles and PCs. However, it is less certain whether a GTA 6 for PC will be published simultaneously with its counterparts.

GTA 5 and GTA 4 finally made their way to the PC, thus we hope that GTA 6 would follow suit. It may not have a simultaneous release, but the extra refinement and development time has so far paid off, so maybe PC fans will be prepared to wait a bit longer.

Some of Our Speculations Regarding GTA VI:

“Sensible” Characters

Many GTA characters in the plot are not hesitant to make rude statements and jokes, reflecting the real world. If nothing more, we might witness a few characters calling our protagonists out on their actions. However, in light of Rockstar Games’ recent efforts to improve its reputation, we anticipate an end to such unpleasant comments.

Customized Maps

We have all seen GTA 5 mods, and it is clear that the GTA community has a lot of talented creators. And for GTA 6 to take full advantage of them, downloadable community maps are essential. Even if they do not, the community will continue to produce them for decades.

Tommy Vercetti

If GTA 6 takes place in Vice City, many players may anticipate tributes or references to the beloved protagonist of GTA Vice City, Tommy Vercetti. But since GTA V did not honor CJ, the protagonist of GTA SA, our expectations are low.

GTA VI GamePlay Trailers:

There is no official GTA 6 trailer or teaser as of July 2022. However, some reports indicate that we may have one by the end of 2023 or early 2024. You must bookmark or keep an eye on our Grand Theft Auto guide in order to view the trailer or its leak first.

A fan-made concept trailer for GTA 6 has been making the rounds on the internet, giving us our first glimpse at Vice City and the new locations on the GTA VI map. This concept trailer was created using Unreal Engine 5, whereas Rockstar Games will use their own RAGE Engine. When the game is released, it will be intriguing to see how lifelike and realistic it looks.

When is GTA 6 Coming Out?

The developer of the Grand Theft Auto series, Rockstar Games, first stated that the “next edition in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway” via an official Newswire post in February 2022. The post was designed to announce community updates for GTA V, but it concluded with an indication of the development of GTA VI.

Then, later in June 2022, Rockstar Games released an official statement declaring that they are working on the development of GTA VI. It clearly demonstrates the devs’ dedication to the GTA franchise. This announcement puts on hold their other projects, including the remastered editions of GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption, until further notice. As expected, RDR supporters were disappointed by the news.

Unfortunately, neither of these announcements brings us closer to a release date. Instead, Chris Klippel, a well-known GTA leaker provided some vital information regarding the GTA 6 release date. According to Klippel, the release of GTA 6 will not occur before the fall of 2024. Although he is not directly linked with Rockstar, he has provided trustworthy GTA 5 leaks in the past. Therefore, Pakistani gamers can expect a similar trajectory and will have to wait for the fall of 2024.

Final Words:

We hope that now you have a clear idea regarding GTA VI and its different attributes. So, if you like our blog or have any queries regarding it, do mention them in the comment section!

